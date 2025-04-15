HP Minister Vikramaditya Singh terms Kangana 'elder sister', says she should bring Central funds

Shimla, Apr 15 (PTI) In a surprise remark, Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh described his bete noire Kangana Ranaut as an "elder sister" and asked the MP from Mandi to bring in Central funds for development works, assuring her of full cooperation from the state government.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a Himachal Day function in Kullu on Tuesday, the PWD and Urban Development minister referred to the BJP MP to say, "We respect her, she is like an elder sister." "Now Kangana is an MP and should get funds from the Centre and MPLADS (MP Local Area Development Scheme) fund. We stand by her, and there is no politics in this," he said.

"She should contribute to Himachal Pradesh. We stand by her, and the administration would fully support her," the minister added.

Singh and the actor-politician have had several run-ins in the past, especially during the Lok Sabha polls last year when the two were locked in a bitter fight for the Mandi seat, with neither pulling any punches.

While Singh had termed Ranaut the "queen of controversies", Ranaut indirectly termed the state minister "Chota Pappu". Even as late this month, Ranaut has taken a dig at Singh, saying that "Raja Babu" was yet to come to terms with his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Singh, the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, is a scion of the erstwhile Estate of Rampur. He had criticised Ranaut on multiple occasions over her absence from her constituency.