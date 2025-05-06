HP: Mock drill on May 7; Chief Secretary reviews civil defence advisory committee meeting

Shimla, May 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena on Tuesday emphasised the state's strategic importance and called for proactive readiness to counter potential aerial threats from adversaries.

Saxena, who presided over a meeting of Advisory Committee on Civil Defence held under the aegis of Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority in Shimla, called upon the citizens to cooperate and actively participate in 'Operation Abhyaas' scheduled at 4 pm on May 7.

Operation Abhyaas is a civil defence mock drill aimed at enhancing public readiness and response capabilities.

At the meeting, the chief secretary directed deputy commissioners across the state to activate the civil defence system as per the directives of the Central government, said a statement.

He instructed the deputy commandant general of Home Guards, Fire Services and Civil Defence, the Shimla district administration, and the State Disaster Management Authority to coordinate with all stakeholders and departments to ensure the smooth and realistic execution of the drill.

The simulation will include air raid alert with siren activation, blackout measures, fire outbreak in a building, search and rescue operations, casualty evacuation, first-aid provisions and evacuation of civilians from high-risk zones.

Saxena underlined that civil defence awareness is essential for enhancing community preparedness across the state. He reiterated that civil defence refers to organised, non-military efforts aimed at protecting civilians and infrastructure during both peacetime and conflict.

It aims to prepare the civil administration to manage hostile attacks, train civilians, minimise destruction, maintain public morale and support the armed forces during national emergencies, the statement added.

The chief secretary also highlighted key responsibilities for district administrations, including enrolment of civil defence wardens and volunteers, conducting risk assessments and identification of vulnerable areas and implementation of air raid warning systems.

He also discussed blackout and camouflage protocols, preparation and updation of evacuation plans, augmentation of emergency services such as medical aid, food, water and fire safety, as well as conducting civilian training and awareness drives.