HP: Nadda on three-day visit to Bilaspur, takes part in Vijayadashami celebrations

Shimla, Oct 2 (PTI) Union Health Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda arrived at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh on a three-day visit on Thursday.

Nadda visited Baba Nahar Singh Bajia temple, participated in puja and also took part in immersion of Goddess Durga idol in Gobind Sagar Lake as part of Vijayadashami celebrations.

Talking to reporters, Nadda said Goddess Durga is the symbol of Shakti, or the divine feminine power, and Vijayadashmi marked the victory of truth over lies, and dharma over adharma.

The BJP president also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri on their birth anniversary.

He said 'khadi' played a major role in India's freedom struggle and "we would always work for its expansion and popularity." During the freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandhi championed the Khadi movement, encouraging people to wear hand-spun khadi cloth and boycott British textiles, as a symbol of India's economic independence and self-reliance. PTI BPL RUK RUK