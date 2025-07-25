HP: NALSA to launch free legal aid scheme for soldiers' families on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Hamirpur (HP), Jul 25 (PTI) The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) will launch a scheme on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas to provide free legal aid to the families of soldiers, officials said on Friday.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year.

On this day in 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle in the icy heights of Kargil.

NALSA's executive chairman will virtually launch 'Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana' on Saturday and inaugurate legal services clinics to be set up in Sainik Welfare Boards across states, said Kuldeep Sharma, Secretary and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of District Legal Services Authority.

A legal services clinic at the headquarters of Himachal Pradesh Ex-Servicemen Corporation in Hamirpur will also be inaugurated virtually, he said.

Free legal aid will be provided to ex-servicemen and serving soldiers and their families in the legal services clinic. Panel lawyers and para-legal volunteers of the legal services authority will be available in this clinic, he added.

Saturday's programme will be attended by senior judicial officers of the district, administrative officers, senior officers of Ex-Servicemen Corporation and Sainik Welfare Department, advocates and family members of soldiers.