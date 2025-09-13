New parking system rolled out in Dharamshala to ease traffic congestion

Dharamshala: In a bid to decongest roads, the Dharamshala administration has banned roadside parking on all major routes and mandated that vehicles can only be parked at designated yellow-striped sites.

The new system has been ordered by Dharamshala District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa on the recommendations of a joint committee comprising the superintendent of police, municipal corporation commissioner, additional SP, and sub-divisional magistrate, who reviewed the city's Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), officials said.

Parking has been prohibited on road stretches, including the Education Board to Degree College Chowk, Chilgadi Bifurcation to Khanna Clinic, Kachhari Chowk to Bharat Optical, Hanuman Temple to HPCA Stadium, KCC Chowk to Police Line, Baba Medical Store to Charan Bazaar, Maximus Mall to Kali Mata Temple, Kotwali Bazaar to Indrunag Temple link road, Red Cross Chowk to Sheela Petrol Pump, and Dari Bypass to Dari Post Office, among others.

The system also converts two key roads -- Khanna Clinic to Hotel Centre Point, and Kanya Vidyalaya Depot Bazaar to BSNL District Court Complex -- into one-way routes.

The district magistrate clarified that vehicles engaged in emergency services and maintaining law and order will be exempt from these restrictions.

The Public Works department has been instructed to install one-way indicators within two weeks, while the municipal corporation has been tasked with marking the designated yellow-striped zones within three weeks and also preparing a detailed parking management plan in four weeks, Bairwa said.

He also said that the superintendent of police will submit a monthly compliance report.

"This initiative has been taken to decongest busy roads, improve public convenience, and ensure better traffic discipline," said Bairwa, adding that the order will remain in force until further notice.