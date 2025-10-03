HP: NIT-Hamirpur inks MoU with IIT-Bombay to provide students new research opportunities

Hamirpur, Oct 3 (PTI) The National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, to provide students with access to state-of-the-art facilities, technical experience and new research opportunities.

Under the agreement, up to five meritorious students from selected engineering disciplines at NIT-Hamirpur will pursue their final year of studies at IIT-Bombay, a statement issued here on Friday said.

The agreement was signed on Thursday evening in the presence of NIT director H M Suryavanshi and Dean (International Relations) IIT-Bombay Sudarshan Kumar, it said.

This collaboration is a milestone in the progress of NIT-Hamirpur and will add a new chapter to the growth story of the institution, said Suryavanshi. "It will provide our students with world-class experience and prepare them for global competition," he added.

Kumar asserted that the partnership will enrich academic exchange and foster innovation.

"We welcome the students of NIT-Hamirpur to IIT-Bombay," he said. This initiative will further broaden the academic horizons of students and allow them to experience diverse learning environments, said Dean (Academics), NIT-Hamirpur, Siddharth Sharma.