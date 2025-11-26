HP: One killed, five injured as two cars collide in Bilapsur

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 26 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed while five others sustained injuries when two cars collided here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident happened at Kanchi Mod, near Tunnel Number 1 of Kiratpur-Manali Road.

According to police, two cars -- one registered in Chandigarh and the other in Uttar Pradesh -- were heading from opposite directions when they collided.

All the six occupants of the Chandigarh-registered vehicle were injured.

With the help of locals, police rushed them to AIIMS Kothipura near Bilaspur in an ambulance. However, doctors declared the driver of the vehicle dead.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham, son of Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Jogindernagar in Mandi district.

Meanwhile, the four occupants of the Uttar Pradesh-registered car escaped without serious injuries.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, police said.

According to Shiv Chaudhary, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bilapsur, traffic on the road was affected for some time after the accident.

A tourism and traffic police team from Bhaged police station later removed the two vehicles from the road and restored traffic.