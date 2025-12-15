HP: Only approved traders to be allowed to trade through Shipki La Pass, says Kinnaur DC

Shimla, Dec 15 (PTI) Only verified and approved traders will be issued passes for the Indo-China Border Trade via Shipki La during the 2026 trade season, an official said.

The registration of traders will be undertaken by Tehsildar, Pooh, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Dr Amit Sharma said.

Sharma chaired a review meeting of line departments and key stakeholders to assess institutional and logistical preparedness ahead of the proposed commencement of trade from June 2026.

The step comes following the political clearance granted by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Kinnaur district administration has initiated preparatory measures for the re-commencement of Indo-China Border Trade via Shipki La during the 2026 trade season, a statement released here said.

The meeting reviewed key aspects, including road connectivity in the Shipki La-Namgia sector, security arrangements, customs preparedness, medical and emergency services, trader registration, and inter-departmental coordination, it said.

During the meeting, Sharma said that security arrangements will be jointly supervised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Local Police to ensure a secure trading environment.

Highlighting the requirements for applying for the pass, the DC said applicants will be required to submit identity proof, residential certificate, past trade record (if any), and passport-size photographs.

"The Trade Officer-cum-Tehsildar, Pooh, will coordinate with the Traders' Association for facilitation of the registration process. Import and export will be restricted to items notified by the central government," he said.

The Customs Department will ensure the availability of requisite staff at the Local Customs Station, Shipki La, and the dissemination of the notified list of import and export items, the DC said.

He also sought the cooperation of traders, local institutions, and stakeholders during the preparatory phase.

Traders, especially from Kinnaur, were keen on the resumption of the trade route, which was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had earlier emphasised that Shipki-La, once an offshoot of the legendary Silk Route and formalised as a border trade point under the Indo-China bilateral agreement of 1994, played a vital role in trans-Himalayan economic and cultural exchanges.

In August, the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had informed the state government that the Government of India had initiated discussions with China for the resumption of border trade through all three designated points, Shipki-La, Himachal Pradesh, Lipulekh, Uttarakhand, and Nathu La, Sikkim. PTI COR SHS SHS