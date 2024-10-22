HP: Panchayat sets fixed amount for paying tips to eunuchs

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 22(PTI) A gram panchayat in Himachal's Hamirpur district has set a fixed rate for paying tips to eunuchs over complaints of extortion.

Advertisment

Daruhi Panchayat Pradhan Usha Birla on Tuesday said the decision was taken in the gram sabha (meeting).

It was also decided during the meeting that no hawkers would be allowed in the village without the panchayat's permission, Birla said.

During the meeting, a few villagers complained to the panchayat members that eunuchs are extorting money and some people unable to pay the demanded amount were being harassed, she said.

Advertisment

Hearing the complaints, the gram panchayat set a fixed rate that the eunuchs can be demand from people on occasions of marriage and child birth, she added, Birla said the panchayat will take action against the eunuchs not accepting the fixed amount.

The pradhan also warned that if someone is caught dealing in drugs or gambling, the panchayat along with the police department will take strict action against them.

The Daruhi panchayat is located on the Hamirpur-Dharamshala national highway. Being surrounded by forests and due to its close proximity to Hamirpur town, the village is frequented by drug users, according to the locals. PTI COR BPL RPA