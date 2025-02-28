HP: Panchayati raj dept seeks details of panchayat representatives facing corruption charges

Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) The panchayati raj department in Himachal Pradesh has sought the details of those panchayat representatives who are facing vigilance or corruption charges, Rural development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said on Friday.

Talking to PTI Videos here, he said "in order to put a tab on corruption, it is our wish that those facing these charges should not be allowed to contest elections".

From 2018 to 2025, complaints of corruption were received against 358 panchayat representatives and the investigation is going on in 237 of those cases, the minister said. Besides, 1,353 complaints were received by the department since 2018, of which 611 have been settled, he added.

Elections to the panchayati raj institutions are scheduled to be held in December.

Referring to the formation of new panchayats, Singh said about 700-750 proposals have been received, which are being reviewed as an amount of Rs 6-7 crore is spent on the formation of a new panchayat.