HP: Parents protest against Rampur DAV School management over inaction in teacher assault case

Rampur (Shimla), Feb 21 (PTI) Parents of students staged a demonstration on Friday against the management of Himachal Pradesh's Rampur DAV School, accusing it of inaction after a teacher was allegedly thrashed by a student’s father and grandfather inside the principal’s office.

The protesters took out the demonstration from Chowdhary Adda through the main bazaar to the school, demanding an explanation from the management and alleging that it was shielding "goonda elements." The parents alleged that the incident occurred on February 11 when the student, who had sustained minor injuries while playing, reported the matter to his family.

Instead of addressing the issue appropriately, the father and grandfather allegedly assaulted the teacher in the principal’s office, they said.

The management has failed to take action against the accused and instead tried to suppress the matter, the protesters alleged.

Panchayat Samiti member Meena Joshi questioned the school’s silence, saying, “If teachers are not safe in the school, how can students be safe? and why is the management silent?” Devki Nand, another Panchayat Samiti member also said that the protest is against inaction of the management as it is a serious matter. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ