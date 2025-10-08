HP: Plant goes missing from site where Virbhadra Singh statue is set to be unveiled, inquiry on

Shimla, Oct 8 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered an inquiry after an ornamental plant went missing from Daulat Singh Park on the historic Ridge.

The plant that went missing on Monday night stood at the site where the statue of six-time chief minister Late Virbhadra Singh was scheduled to be unveiled on October 13.

Sukhu said that if the "tree" has disappeared, it is wrong, and needs to be investigated.

He also chaired a meeting to take stock of the preparations for the statue unveiling ceremony.

The programme would be organised by the state government. All India Congress Committee in-charge for Himachal Pradesh and MP Rajni Patil and senior Congress leaders would attend the event.

Sukhu directed the officers to make all necessary arrangements to ensure successful organisation of the programme and to put in place necessary security measures. He also instructed that all preparations must be completed within the stipulated time frame.

State Congress chief Pratibha Singh is the wife of Virbhadra Singh and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh is his son. PTI BPL RUK RUK