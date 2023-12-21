HP Police bags first spot in CCTNS performance for fourth time in a row

Shimla (HP), Dec 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police has been ranked first in Crime and Criminal Network Tracking & Systems (CCTNS) performance in the hilly and north-eastern states for the year 2023, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) awarded the Himachal Pradesh Police during the annual conference on 'Good Practices in CCTNS/ICJS' at New Delhi on Thursday, according to the statement.

The state has been ranked first in CCTNS performance for the fourth time in a row, the statement added.

The CCTNS is a project aimed at creating a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-Governance. It includes a nationwide online tracking system by integrating more than 14,000 police stations across the country.

Congratulating the police department for this achievement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state police has been ranked first for the fourth consecutive year in the hilly and north-eastern states in CCTNS performance.

The milestone has been achieved with the dedicated and joint efforts of all field level police officers and state level CCTNS team at the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), he added.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that Himachal Pradesh has fulfilled all the predefined parameters and maintained the same for successfully implementing the CCTNS project. PTI BPL AS AS