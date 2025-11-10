HP Police issues advisory following Delhi blasts

Shimla, Nov 10 (PTI) Following the Monday evening explosions near Lal Quila in Delhi, the Himachal Pradesh Police have issued an advisory with several guidelines and appealed to people to remain alert and vigilant.

The police have advised people to immediately call the nearest police station or dial the emergency number 112 in case they notice any suspicious objects, unattended bags or vehicles.

People have also been advised not to panic, believe or spread rumours or unverified information on social media platforms. Also, people have been advised to stay alert in crowded or sensitive areas and fully cooperate with police during security checks.

"There is no need to panic as the state police has strengthened surveillance and security arrangements in all districts, particularly in border and sensitive areas", stated the police. PTI COR AMJ AMJ AMJ