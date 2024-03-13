HP police seize over 3 kg cannabis from car in Nahan; three arrested

Nahan (HP), Mar 12 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested three persons in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan district after recovering over three kilograms of cannabis from a car they were travelling in, officials said.

The police team intercepted the vehicle on the Nahan-Khairi-Rajgarh road for checking and contrabands were found during the search, Sirmaur SP Raman Kumar Meena said in a statement issued here.

The police have arrested three persons, including the driver of the car, in connection with the recovery, Meena said.

A total of 3.10 kg of cannabis was seized from the car which was on its way to Nahan from Rajgarh when it was stopped, the SP said.

The three accused -- driver Narender (40), Lalit Kumar (35), and Chaya Kant (36) -- are residents of Himachal Pradesh, the police said.

They have been booked under Sections 20 (contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis), 25 (allowing premises for offense) and 29 and (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they added. PTI COR BPL RPA