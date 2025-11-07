HP poll panel begins Panchayat election process despite govt's connectivity concerns

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 7 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission has initiated the process for the Panchayati Raj elections, even as the Congress government had earlier issued a notification on October 9 announcing that the polls would be held only after restoration of proper connectivity.

Elections to over 3,500 gram panchayats across the state are scheduled to be held between December 2025 and January 2026, with January 23 being the last date for conducting the polls.

In Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s home district, Hamirpur, draft voter lists for all gram panchayats have been published and made available for public inspection at the offices of all gram panchayats, panchayat samitis, zila parishads, and the District Election Officer (Panchayat).

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer (Panchayat) Amarjeet Singh said on Friday that claims for inclusion of names left out of the draft voter lists and objections for deletion of names of ineligible individuals can be filed in person or through an agent before the concerned Revision Officer or Block Development Officer till November 17.

Claims and objections can also be submitted by registered post, provided they reach the concerned officer by the due date. The forms for claims and objections will be available free of cost from these officers, Singh said. The eligibility date for voters has been fixed as October 1, 2025.

All claims and objections will be resolved by November 20, while appeals against the decisions of the Revision Officer can be filed till November 27. These appeals will be decided by November 29, and the final voter lists will be published on December 1.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to all eligible voters in the district to check the draft voter lists and ensure their names are included to be able to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming Panchayat elections. PTI COR BPL SMV HIG