HP: Probe ordered into Rs 1.53 crore funds misappropriation in Chamba panchayat

Shimla, Feb 14 (PTI) A case of alleged financial misappropriation involving a payment of Rs 1.53 crore as carriage charges for transporting construction material in Chamba district, to a 'mule' owner has come to light, officials said on Friday.

The fraud was unearthed following a police investigation based on complaints from villagers of Sanwal panchayat of Churah subdivision.

It was found that transactions worth over Rs 1.50 crore were detected in the bank account of the mule owner, a Below Poverty Line (BPL) category resident, with the money allegedly transferred to the accounts of panchayat representatives and their family members, officials said.

The district administration has constituted an enquiry committee to probe the matter, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Mehra said.

The District Panchayat officer has also been directed to investigate and action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.

According to preliminary findings, irregularities were detected in the BPL account holder’s transactions, prompting a deeper probe, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raman Sharma said. PTI BPL OZ OZ