HP PWD launches annual training calendar for officers

Shimla, Sep 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department on Friday launched its annual training calendar, aiming to help its officers meet challenges posed by rapidly evolving technologies, upgrade their skills and enhance their financial and technical knowledge.

PWD Secretary Abhishek Jain, who formally launched the calendar, said that as per the schedule, employees in the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) level and above will undergo necessary training, which will focus on their on-service skill enhancement and capacity building for future responsibilities.

In view of the growing challenges in infrastructure development, the officers will be provided specialised technical training through reputed institutions including the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, Indian Academy of Highway Engineers in Noida, Central Road Research Institute in Delhi, Haryana Institute of Public Administration and other nationally recognised engineering and management institutes, Jain said in a statement.

The initiative is expected to sharpen their professional expertise in areas such as road safety, sustainable infrastructure, green building technologies, e-governance, project management, and use of new-age construction materials, he added.

Further, training programmes will be conducted at zonal offices, covering officers of all wings of PWD including electrical, mechanical, and architectural divisions.

With fast-paced technological advancements, there is a growing need to equip officers with modern engineering techniques for designing and constructing roads, tunnels, bridges and buildings, Jain said.

The training will also focus on geo-technical studies, environmental assessments, use of digital tools like BIM (building information modelling), Geographic Information System-based planning, and modern survey techniques using drones.

The programme aims to cover around 400 senior officers in the first phase.