HP: PWD minister urges Centre to declare Kangra-Kullu connecting road a national highway

Shimla, Jun 10 (PTI) Himachal Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has urged Union Minister Rajnath Singh to declare a road connecting Kangra and Kullu districts a national highway keeping in view its strategic significance.

Singh on Monday had also requested Union Minister Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to declare the Ghatasani-Shikha-Badhani-Bhubhu Jot-Kullu road, including Bhubujot tunnel, as a national highway.

Vikramaditya Singh who called on Rajnath Singh at New Delhi on Monday evening said that there was an urgent need for an alternative connectivity to Pathankot-Manali-Leh National Highway and this road would not only serve the purpose but also shorten the distance by about 55 km.

Urging the Union minister to accord sanction to this project, Singh said that it would also provide a stable highway besides boosting tourism and strengthening rural economy, a statement issued here on Tuesday said.

Rajnath Singh assured to provide all possible support to the state. PTI BPL NB NB