HP: PWD secretary inspects railway underpass construction in Una, orders completion by Dec 31

Una (HP), Sep 29 (PTI) Public Works Department Secretary Abhishek Jain on Monday inspected the railway underpass being constructed here and directed officials to complete the project by December 31.

The railway underpass is being constructed at Malahat village in Una district at a cost of approximately Rs 13 crore.

Once completed, the underpass will ease traffic on the Chandigarh-Una national highway and provide relief to commuters, including pilgrims travelling to religious sites such as the Pirnigah temple, Jain said.

Currently, the railway crossing causes long waits for people and hinders emergency services. The construction of an underpass will alleviate this problem, he said.

The PWD secretary also reviewed the progress of various ongoing development works in Una. He issued necessary instructions to ensure quality and speed of the construction works, so that they can be completed within the stipulated time.