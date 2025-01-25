HP, Rajasthan Guvs highlight significance of electoral awareness on National Voters Day

Jaipur/Shimla Jan 25 (PTI) On the occasion of National Voter's Day, the Governors of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh each emphasised the significance of voting in strengthening democracy and urged citizens to participate fearlessly and responsibly in the electoral process.

In Rajasthan, Governor Haribhau Bagade highlighted the transformative power of voting , calling it the foundation of India's democratic structure. Addressing a function, he stressed that India's democracy thrives on its cultural and human values, whikch makes it the largest democracy in the world.

"The culture and conduct of Indian origin has been inspiring all over the world. It is because of this culture that democracy is still alive in our country," he said.

Bagde also administered an oath to participants, urging them to strengthen democracy by voting fearlessly and impartially.

He also motivated the new young voters to get their names added to the voter list and participate in voting.

Rajasthan Election Commissioner Madhukar Gupta and Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan also participated in the function.

In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla applauded the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its global recognition in conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

Addressing the 15th National Voters Day State-Level function commended the Commission and its team for strengthening democratic values and setting an example worldwide.

The event organized by the Himachal Pradesh Election Department, celebrated the theme, "Nothing like voting, I vote for sure," emphasizing the importance of electoral participation, a statement issued here said.

Shukla congratulated first-time voters and urged them to create awareness about the significance of voting among their peers. He acknowledged the contributions of various stakeholders, including administrative officials, law enforcement, NGOs and media, in ensuring smooth and inclusive elections.

He highlighted ECI's establishment on January 25, 1950, as a pivotal step in India's democratic journey and emphasized the responsibility of every voter to uphold democracy by exercising their franchise, calling it the foundation of the nation's future.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Nandita Gupta said that Himachal Pradesh had recorded a total of 56,62,423 registered voters, including 1,33,407 young voters in the 18'19 age group, as per the latest voter roll update.

She also shared the achievements of the Election Department in conducting a successful voter enrollment drive and Lok Sabha elections in 2024, which witnessed a voter turnout of 71.45 per cent.

During the event, the Governor presented Election Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) to new voters and honoured senior citizens, specially-abled voters and outstanding officials, including booth-level officers, for their exemplary service.

The celebration featured a video message from India's Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar and cultural performances, including a skit by the Beginner Group and folk dances by the Dharohar Dance Group. PTI BPL SDA OZ OZ