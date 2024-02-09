HP Rajya Chayan Aayog: Cabinet gives approval to frame Rules of Business and Procedure

Shimla, Feb 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led cabinet on Friday gave its approval to frame Rules of Business and Procedure in respect of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog.

The cabinet in its meeting held here under the chief minister's chairmanship gave its nod to constitute cabinet sub-committee under Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri's chairmanship to examine the legal aspects of the results held up on account of police enquiry of the disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma will be the members of this cabinet sub-committee, a statement issued here said.

The erstwhile HPSSC, Hamirpur, was scrapped in February 2023, two months after the paper leak was unearthed on December 23, 2022, when the vigilance arrested senior assistant of commission Uma Azad with solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.

Later, the HPSSC was replaced by Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA).

The cabinet also gave approval to the governor's address to be delivered in the budget session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly starting February 14.

It also decided to constitute a cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh to review the unutilised vacant buildings of various departments.

Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma will be its members.

It accorded approval to open a Sub Divisional Office (Civil) at Baddi in Solan district, block Development Offices at Patta in Solan district and at Palampur in Kangra district. PTI BPL AS AS