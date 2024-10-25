HP Rajya Chayan Aayog declares result of recruitment test for 291 posts of JOA (IT)

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 25 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) on Friday declared the results of the recruitment test for 291 posts of junior office assistant (IT) in various departments, boards and corporations.

The results of the junior office assistant test and some other examinations were withheld after the vigilance board pointed out irregularities in examinations conducted by the now-disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), following a paper leak.

The paper leak was unearthed on December 23, 2022, when the vigilance arrested the commission's senior assistant Uma Azad with a solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh cash. Later, the results of several examinations were withheld.

The HPSSC was scrapped and replaced by the HPRCA.

A spokesperson of the body said the final results of the examination to recruit 291 posts of junior office assistants (IT) in various departments, boards and corporations have been declared.

Out of the total 295 posts advertised, four posts of the erstwhile HPSSC have been withdrawn due to its abolition, he added.

In response to this advertisement, 1,29,023 applications were received, of which 1,18,175 were provisionally admitted for a written objective screening test. It was held on April 24, 2022, in which 67,434 candidates appeared.

Based on the performance, 2,989 candidates were called for a skill typing test conducted from August 22 to September 9, 2022, in which 2,818 candidates appeared.

Out of the 2,818, 2,370 candidates qualified for the test in English or Hindi, out of which 909 candidates in their respective categories were provisionally shortlisted for further selection process of 15 marks evaluation, which was conducted from December 5 to 15, 2022, the spokesperson said.

The Aayog has compiled the results of 291 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) and the candidates have been allotted departments on merit-cum-option-cum-availability of posts, he added. PTI COR BPL IJT IJT