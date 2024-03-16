HP: Rape convict hangs self in Hamirpur jail

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 16 (PTI) A rape convict lodged in district jail here allegedly committed suicide, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, jail staff found Deep Chand (38) hanging inside the bathroom on Friday night. He hanged himself using a blanket.

Chand was convicted under the Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by a local court and had been in jail since February 24, police said.

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, they added. PTI COR BPL HIG NB