HP: RSS volunteers march through towns as part of centenary celebrations

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 2 (PTI) Hundreds of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers took part in route marches across Himachal Pradesh to mark the organisation's centenary on Thursday.

They wore the RSS uniform and marched through main bazaars and streets of towns, raising slogans and singing patriotic songs.

In Hamirpur district, route marches were held in Hamirpur town and Baru Kaswa area.

Addressing swayamsevaks at the Town Hall, RSS' state publicity in-charge Pratap Singh said that the Sangh's main aim is to unite Hindus and make them aware of their rights and duties towards the society.

The RSS is purely a cultural organisation engaged in the welfare of various sections of the society and has a glorious record of service in the last 100 years, Singh said.

The RSS' centenary celebrations started from September 27, with the main programmes being held in Hamirpur and Bilaspur on Vijayadashami. The celebrations will continue throughout October.