HP: SC judge Sanjay Karol attends St. Edward's School centenary celebrations in Shimla

Shimla, Mar 9 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Karol on Sunday paid tribute to his parents for their foresight in sending him to St. Edward's School, as he attended the institution's centenary celebrations in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.

"I pay my respect to my parents and thank them as they reside peacefully in heaven for their foresight to send me to this institution," said Karol, who was the chief guest at the event.

The school, founded on March 9, 1925, has stood as a pillar of integrity and learning for a century and Justice Sanjay Karol, an alumnus, embodies the discipline and ethical values instilled by the institution, a statement issued here said.

A Special Commemorative Postal Cover was officially released at the Shimla Postal Division (Labour Bureau Building) by the Senior Superintendent of Post on the occasion and the school also unveiled a special advertorial which was circulated across the state to celebrate the milestone..

The ceremony began with Justice Karol hoisting the school flag, followed by the rendition of the School Anthem, which fostered a sense of unity and pride among students, faculty, and alumni.

A march-past parade showcasing precision, discipline, and enthusiasm was also held. Alumni joined the parade, adding a nostalgic touch to the event.

The newly elected Student Cabinet was formally inducted during the ceremony, with Ayaan Singh Bisht taking charge as the School Captain, the statement added.