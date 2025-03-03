HP School Board postpones annual examinations in remote snow-hit areas

Dharamsala (HP), Mar 3 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled to begin on March 4 in snow-affected areas of remote Pangi in Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti district, officials said on Monday.

Due to heavy rainfall and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh in the past few days, roads and pathways in Pangi of Chamba district and Lahaul-Spiti district have been severely damaged, leading to the closure of several routes.

As a result, the question papers and other examination materials for the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board's annual examinations for classes eight, nine, 10, 11, and 12 could not be delivered to the regions, the officials said.

They said that considering the difficulties faced by students, the school board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled to begin on March 4 in the affected areas until March 8.

However, in the rest of the state, the board exams will proceed as per the original schedule from March 4, the officials added.

"If weather conditions improve and examination materials reach the affected regions, exams will be conducted after March 8, simultaneously with the remaining exams in the state. Revised dates for postponed exams in Pangi and Lahaul-Spiti will be announced accordingly", Board Secretary Vishal Sharma said.

In 2025, approximately 1.95 lakh students will appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams, with the number of examination centers increased from 2,250 last year to 2,300 this year.

To ensure a fair examination process, apart from the board's flying squads, other officials at different levels will also deploy their own flying squads to prevent cheating.

Further updates on rescheduled exams will be provided based on weather conditions and logistical arrangements, the officials said. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ