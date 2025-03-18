HP SDRF secures first position in regional level 'Collapsed Structure Search, Rescue' competition

Shimla, Mar 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (HP-SDRF) emerged victorious in the Regional Level (North Zone) Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) Competition, officials said on Tuesday.

The event was held at the 8th Battalion, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) campus in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday, they said.

Competing against seven SDRF teams from different northern states, HP-SDRF secured first position, showcasing superior skill, coordination, and disaster response acumen.

The second and third positions were bagged by Uttarakhand SDRF and Delhi SDRF respectively, a statement issued here said.

The HP-SDRF team was led by Inspector Bhag Singh with team members Babli Kumar, Balvinder Thakur, Raman Kumar, Vishal Rana, Rajneesh Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Deepak, Guru Dutt, Naveen Kumar, Chabbil Neg, Himanshu Chaudhary, Gursimran Singh, Aman Daroch and Akshay Kumar, it said.

With this significant achievement, HP-SDRF has qualified for the National Level CSSR Competition, which will also be held in Ghaziabad from April 1 to 5, it added.

This performance underscores the high level of training, dedication, and professionalism of HP-SDRF personnel, further reinforcing their commitment to excellence in disaster response and rescue operations, the statement said. PTI BPL OZ OZ