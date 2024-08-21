HP Secretariat employees threaten to go on mass leave

Shimla, Aug 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Secretariat employees on Wednesday threatened to intensify their protest over the non-release of their arrears of revised pay scales and dearness allowance (DA).

In case the government fails to invite the employee leaders for talks by Thursday, a general meeting would be convened on August 23 and, thereafter, the employees would go on mass casual leave, the employees federation president, Sanjeev Sharma, told reporters.

Sharma said the government has funds for furnishing the offices of ministers and officers and the construction of new offices but it has no money to pay its employees.

"About Rs 50 lakh has been spent on furnishing offices of two ministers while administrative approval of about Rs 19 crore has been approved for construction of the office of the chief minister," he claimed.

The historic Metropole building was being demolished and Rs 100 crore would be spent on the construction of a new MLA hostel, he said, and questioned the delay in meeting the demands of employees. PTI BPL RT RT