HP secretariat employees threaten to intensify agitation over pending arrears

Shimla, Aug 23 (PTI) The Federation of Secretarial Employees Union held a second general house meeting within three days on Friday and threatened to intensify its agitation after the monsoon session of Vidhan Sabha in case its demand of release of their arrears of revised pay scales and dearness allowance (DA).

Union chairperson Sanjeev Sharma said the government was flush with money to pay for offices of ministers and officers and construction of new offices, but has no money to pay to the employees.

He claimed that about Rs 50 lakh have been spent on furnishing of offices of two ministers while administrative approval of about Rs 19 crore has been approved for construction of office of the chief minister.

Sharma also questioned the rationale behind paying hefty telephone and hospitality allowance to ministers.

Employees will work wearing black badges in protest against the government, he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, urged employees to approach the government through dialogue to resolve their issues, rather than making allegations. PTI BPL VN VN