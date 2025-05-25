HP secretariat receives hoax bomb threat, security tightened

Shimla, May 25 (PTI) An email claiming that a bomb had been planted at the Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat here sent security forces into a tizzy on Sunday.

However, nothing suspicious was found during a search, officials said.

After information was received about the bomb threat, bomb disposal and dog squads rushed to the state secretariat and conducted a thorough search of the premises, the officials said.

Though the threat turned out to be a hoax, security was tightened at the secretariat as a precautionary measure, they said.

According to the officials, efforts are being made to identify the source of the email.

This is the second time that the secretariat has received a bomb threat email. In April too, there was a bomb hoax at the secretariat.