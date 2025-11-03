HP seeing collapse of system at every level under Sukhu govt: BJP's Jai Ram Thakur

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched a scathing attack against the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh, alleging that every level of governance has seen a collapse of the system under the Congress dispensation.

He took a dig at Chief Minister Sukhu, saying his government does not give proper thought, nor does it seriously consider various aspects before making a decision.

Sukhu had been in student politics for a long time, Thakur said, and claimed that even now, the way he is making decisions, he appears to be running his government like he is running a student organisation.

"The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is completing three years in December. I think three years is enough to assess the performance of any government," the former Himachal Pradesh chief minister told a meet-the-press programme here.

Thakur, a six-time legislator who is the Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, said the Sukhu government talks about bringing a change in the systems, but in reality, it is not the case.

"We did not see a change in system, but a collapse of systems at every level," he said.

Thakur touched upon the "mounting" state debt and claimed that in just three years of the Congress government, it has increased from nearly Rs 70,000 crore to over Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

More than Rs 35,000 crore they have borrowed during the three years, and the state debt has crossed Rs 1.05 lakh crore, which has impacted the development in the state, he said.

The government's lack of vision has also impacted the state's development, the BJP leader said. Further training guns on the Sukhu government, Thakur said, it is for the first time in the state that 2,000 institutions have been closed.

"Before the polls, the Congress made tall promises and had asserted that 10 guarantees would be fulfilled in the very first cabinet meeting." "After three years, people know the fate of the promises made to women. They also promised to give 300 units of power for free, implement the old age pension scheme, and one lakh jobs every year," the former chief minister said.

Thakur said people still remember the work done by the previous BJP government in Himachal. However, the Sukhu dispensation either shut or paralysed several schemes which were started by the BJP government, he alleged.

When asked about the Congress and AAP governments in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, respectively, dubbing the Centre's financial assistance for flood and rain meagre, he said while the Centre is there to assist, the state governments too have a responsibility to provide succour to the affected people.

"It is not fair to say that the Centre has not given anything to the affected states," he said.

Replying to a question, Thakur said they will oppose any "dilution" of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act. "The present government is considering bringing an amendment to it (Section 118) which we have opposed," he said.

Section 118 of the Act restricts the transfer of land in the state to non-agriculturists. PTI CHS VSD NSD NSD