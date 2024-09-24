HP: SFI activists scuffle with cops during protest outside govt college in Sanjauli

Shimla, Sep 24 (PTI) Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists scuffled with police personnel during a protest here on Tuesday against the rustication of six students of the Government Post Graduate College, Sanjauli.

Hundreds of SFI activists gathered outside the college here, raised slogans against the college authorities and demanded immediate revocation of the rustication of the students.

The protesters scuffled with police personnel deployed outside the college gate.

Pravesh, SFI president of Sanjauli College, said the college administration expelled six student leaders on Friday due to political "animosity" and termed the decision "dictatorial".

He said the six SFI members had demanded that the college authorities take stern action against a student who had molested a girl student on Thursday.

"The SFI had called for a protest on the college campus to demand strict action against the accused. However, the college administration tried to undermine the students' democratic right to protest," he said.

Instead of taking action against the student accused of molestation, the college administration has taken action against SFI workers out of "animosity", Pravesh charged.

"The administration is trying to suppress the matter. The SFI activists studying in the college are being prevented from entering the campus," he said.

A college staff member, however, said the SFI student leaders were rusticated for misconduct.

The SFI activists indulged in indiscipline and argued with the teachers. They were rusticated for misconduct, the staff member said on condition of anonymity.