HP: Shimla citizens demand concrete policy to address rising dog, monkey menace

Shimla, Sep 29 (PTI) The Shimla Nagrik Sabha on Monday held a protest against the growing menace of stray dogs and monkeys here, demanding that the municipal corporation frame an effective and concrete policy to address the issues.

The Sabha members called for the capture and sheltering of dangerous and ferocious stray dogs and gradual reduction of the monkey population through scientific culling.

They further demanded the promotion of adoption of stray dogs by animal lovers and strict action against people who feed strays in public places.

Speaking during the protest, Jagmohan Thakur, President of the Sabha, said that people especially children and senior citizens are living in fear as a result of rising dog and monkey menace in the town as well as the rise in the number of dog and monkey bite cases.

Thakur also accused the municipal corporation of failing to take appropriate action saying that its action has only been limited to paperwork and nothing concrete has been done at the ground level.

Following the protest, a delegation of the Sabha met Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, and Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Kumar Attri, urging them to take immediate and effective measures to resolve this matter.

They assured the Sabha members that their demands would be considered and appropriate action will be taken to address their issues. PTI COR OZ OZ