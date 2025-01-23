HP: Shimla receives traces of snow, cold wave in lower areas of Una

Shimla, Jan 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla received traces of snow, while light showers were witnessed in Sundernagar and Jubbarhatti, suburbs of Shimla city, the local Met office said on Thursday.

A cold wave was experienced in the lower areas of Una and Berthin, with dense fog reducing visibility to 50 meters in Bilaspur, as mainly dry weather prevailed across the state in the past 24 hours since Wednesday evening.

The local Meteorological office predicted light rain and snow in isolated places in the middle and high hills of the state on Thursday and issued a yellow warning for a cold wave in Una and Hamirpur districts.

The department also predicted dense fog in Bilaspur and Mandi districts during the early morning and late-night hours on January 23 and 24.

Tabo in tribal Lahaul and Spiti recorded the coldest night at a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Una, at 26.2 degrees Celsius, was the hottest during the day.

The state received an average of 14.7 mm of rain from January 1 to 23, compared to the normal rainfall of 57.3 mm, showing a deficit of 74 percent. PTI BPL ARD ARD ARD