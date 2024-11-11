HP: Shri Renuka Ji fair begins as devotees welcome Lord Parshuram's palanquin with fervour

Nahan (HP), Nov 11 (PTI) The five-day long Shri Renuka ji fair began in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Monday afternoon with the arrival of a palanquin of Lord Parshuram.

According to mythology, Lord Parshuram comes to meet his mother Renuka Ji this time every year.

Following traditions, this year's fair, too, was commenced after the idol of Lord Parshuram from his ancient temple in Jamu Koti village, located 3 km away, arrived at Renuka Ji.

Hundreds of devotees welcomed the deity's palanquin amid recital of folklore, chanting of Vedic hymns, bhajans, trumpets, drums, and runsinghas (traditional musical instrument of Sirmaur) on the banks of Shri Renuka ji Lake at Dadahu.

Six other palanquins of deities brought from different parts of the district were also worshipped on the occasion.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu participated in the ceremony and initiated the Shobha Yatra of Lord Parshuram by picking up Lord Parshuram's silver palanquin on his shoulders.

The yatra passed through Dadahu market amid 'Devdhun' (devotional sounds) generated by hundreds of traditional musical instruments and singing of Sirmauri songs dedicated to God.

Large number of devotees participated in the 2-km long Shobha Yatra and paid obeisance to the palanquins of deities which took three hours to arrive at Shri Renuka Ji Lake.

As per mythology, Lord Parshuram comes every year on the eve of Hari Prabodhini Ekadashi from his ancient temple situated on the hillock of Jammu Koti to meet his mother. Once he arrives, Shri Renuka Ji comes out of the lake to meet her son.

This religious assembly finds mentions in the several Purans including Skand Puran and Brahmand Puran, Swami Maheshanand Giri, a revered saint, said.

The Shri Renukaji fair is the biggest annual congregation of people in Sirmaur district since thousands of years and spending a night under the sky is an "essential" religious tradition of this fair, he said.

Thousands of devotees throng from different parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi throng the fair.

The fair commenced on Monday and would conclude on November 15 after Kartika Purnima Snan in the holy Lake. Debotees will take a holy dip on the occasion of Devprobodhani Ekadashi on Tuesday morning.

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said elaborate security arrangements have been made for the fair. Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the place for a holy dip on Tuesday, he said.

Earlier in the day, Sukhu inaugurated a fair at Bhureshwar Mahadev Temple in the Pachhad constituency of Sirmaur and unveiled a new idol of Lord Shiva besides, inaugurating the Van Vatika Bhureshvar and Kwagdhar helipad.

He also instructed officials to start widening of the Lwasa Chowki to Chandigarh road. He said ecotourism development around the Bhureshwar Mahadev area would bolster the local economy and create employment opportunities in the area. PTI COR BPL RPA