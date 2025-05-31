HP: Six drug peddlers held in Hamirpur with over 20 grams 'chitta'

Hamirpur (HP), May 31(PTI) Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested and 25.26 grams of 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) along with 67.90 grams of suspicious capsules were recovered from their possession in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accused were arrested in Pratapnagar area on Friday, they said, adding that the six hail from rural areas of Hamirpur and Bhoranj.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur said the accused were in contact with a key smuggler Baljinder, a resident of Ferozepur in Punjab and all of them have tested positive for using drugs.

The chitta smuggling links were connected to a village in Ferozepur district bordering Pakistan and the accused paid money in lakhs to they key smuggler, police said.

On April 25, police had arrested an accused Abhinav with drugs in Pratapnagar, who revealed the names of Baljinder and another accused Gurpreet, who were arrested. These six people were arrested on the basis of financial transactions made by them in Baljinder's account, the officer added.