Many shops, tents gutted in fire at Kullu Dussehra festival

Shimla: Some shops and tents were gutted in a fire at the Kullu Dussehra festival in Himachal Pradesh late Friday night, officials said.

Two people suffered injuries while dousing the fire and one of them was hospitalised, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said.

The incident took place at the Dussehra ground in front of the court complex. The fire has been brought under control, they said. The week-long festival began on October 24.

"Some shops of shoes and plastic have been completely or partially damaged, besides seven to eight tents housing 'raths' (chariots) of deities, which were brought for the Kullu Dussehra," Garg said.

The 'raths' were moved out of the tents when the fire broke out. Temporary arrangements have been made for those affected by the fire, the officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Detailed assessment of losses is being done, the deputy commissioner said.

The Kullu Dussehra festival had started with the traditional Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath on October 24 – Vijay Dashami -- and there were about 300 deities in the yatra.

The festival dates back to the 17th century when King Jagat Singh installed an idol of Lord Raghunath on his throne. Following this, Lord Raghunath was declared as the ruling deity of the Kullu Valley.