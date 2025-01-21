HP: Sukhu govt never let development activities to slow, claims official; BJP hits back

Shimla, Jan 21 (PTI) The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh in the past two years has ensured there is no slack in the state's development activities despite financial crunch, natural calamities and political turmoil, claimed the chief minister's Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here, he said the two budgets presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu focused on strengthening the rural economy and making the state self-reliant.

The government prioritised developmental activities and induced systemic reforms to generate revenue, Chauhan said.

Asserting that the state government inherited a huge debt of Rs 75,000 crore and pending liabilities of Rs 10,000 crore, he said the chief minister generated additional revenue of Rs 2,700 crore through the new excise policy and other measures.

Advertisment

Reforms in the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) and the State Electricity Board have reduced losses and the addition of 300 electric buses to the HRTC fleet is expected to reduce operational costs by Rs 5 to Rs 7 per KM, which will play a pivotal role in achieving financial sustainability, Chauhan said.

Reacting to the claims, former BJP minister Sukh Ram Chowdhary said Chauhan was making an unsuccessful bid to save the government which has "totally flopped".

"The government would require Rs 13,600 crore for payment of salaries and Rs 10,800 crore for pension in the next financial year while Rs 6.800 crore would be needed for subsidies. Managing additional funds would be a major challenge," he said.

Advertisment

Reacting to the claim of a financial crunch, the BJP leader said the Centre has been giving adequate funds to Himachal Pradesh and the state received two instalments of Rs 746.84 crore from the Center under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority.

More than Rs 3,500 crore under the PM Gramin Sadak Yojana, Rs 422.74 crore as grants for urban local bodies and Rs 269.76 crore under the National Health Mission have been provided but the Congress government could not manage the finances, he alleged. PTI BPL NSD NSD