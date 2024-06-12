HP: Tabletop exercise conducted on disaster management

Shimla, Jun 12 (PTI) A tabletop exercise on managing disasters like floods, landslides, and glacial lake outbursts in Himachal Pradesh was conducted here on Wednesday, officials said.

It aimed to simulate emergencies and exercise the roles and responsibilities of key disaster managers while learning from domain experts about the latest trends in disaster relief.

The exercise was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

While chairing a meeting, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said a mock drill would be conducted on June 14 under the guidance of the NDMA, Army and ITBP to prepare an effective disaster plan and address any shortcomings.

The exercise would also help draw up a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to meet various exigencies during a disaster.

Talking about the tabletop exercise, he said it was a landmark event for knowledge exchange, capacity building and strategic planning in disaster management.

Senior Consultant, NDMA, Major General (Retd.) Sudhir Behl conducted the tabletop exercise through video conference in which senior officers of NDRF, Army, ITBP and state government besides all Deputy Commissioners and senior district level officers also participated. PTI BPL RHL