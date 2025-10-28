HP: TCP permission mandatory for construction on plots exceeding 1,000 sq metres in rural areas

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 28 (PTI) Prior permission from the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department will be mandatory for construction on plots exceeding 1,000 square metres in rural areas, Deputy Commissioner of Hamirpur Amarjeet Singh on Tuesday.

He said that under the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act 1977, prior permission from the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department is mandatory for any construction in notified planning areas and special areas.

"Now, in rural areas also, prior permission from the TCP Department is mandatory for construction on plots exceeding 1,000 square meters. This significant amendment to the TCP Act 1977 came into effect on August 1 of this year," he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that in rural areas outside notified areas, anyone wishing to construct on a plot exceeding 1,000 square meters will also be required to obtain departmental permission under the Town and Country Planning Act 1977. Various provisions of the TCP Act will apply to such large construction projects.

He appealed to those carrying out such large construction projects in rural areas of the district to obtain departmental permission to avoid any problems later and also directed officials from all departments to ensure compliance with this rule in construction projects in their respective areas.