HP Technical University postpones Common Entrance Test-2025

Hamirpur (HP), May 9 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Technical University has postponed the HPCET-2025, which was scheduled to be held on May 10 and 11, officials said on Friday.

The entrance Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) has been deferred until further notice and the new dates will be announced soon, said Kamal Dev Singh Kanwar, Controller of Examinations of the university.

The test was to be conducted across 10 districts of the state, including Chandigarh, and a total of 10,517 candidates had registered for it, officials said. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ