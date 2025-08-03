HP: Three caught handing out old items as lottery prizes in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Aug 3 (PTI) Three people were caught duping people by selling lottery and handing out old goods as prizes in Ghumarwin area here, officials said on Sunday.

The matter came to light when some locals got suspicious and informed officials.

A team of officials from the excise and taxation department, who reached the spot and searched the car used by the accused, recovered several goods including gas stove and LED TV.

While the sellers maintained that the items were meant to be distributed as lottery prizes, they were asked for bills and valid documents, which they failed to produce. On interrogation, it was revealed that the plan was to cheat lottery buyers by handing out cheap and bad goods as prizes, officials said.

Vikas Thakur, Assistant Commissioner, Excise and Taxation Department, said that the department took immediate action. "As the sellers did not present any valid bills, the department imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on them," he said.

During investigation, the vehicle used by the accused were found to have been registered in Uttar Pradesh. More goods were recovered from a raid at the place where the accused have been staying, officials said.

At present, the vehicle and the recovered goods have been taken into custody and an investigation is underway, they said.