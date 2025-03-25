HP: Three including 1 shooter held in connection with firing at ex Congress MLA in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Mar 25 (PTI) A special investigation team (SIT) has arrested three more persons including a shooter who opened fire on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur on March 14, police said on Tuesday.

Thakur was attacked by four assailants at his wife's government residence on Holi in Bilapsur when he was sitting in the courtyard.

He had suffered a bullet injury in his leg while his personal security officer (PSO) Sanjeev Kumar had received multiple bullet injuries.

One of the accused, Ajay was arrested from Rohtak in Haryana after the team conducted several raids on Monday. The two other accused held were identified as Saurabh Patial and Kuldeep, a police officer said.

All the accused had changed their identity. Some suspects have also been detained and whether they are accused or not would be known after their identity is verified, the officer said.

So far, seven arrests have been made in the case while two shooters are still at large. Earlier, the police had arrested four people including a shooter identified as Sagar, from Rohtak in Haryana.

Others arrested persons included Ritesh, a Bolero driver who dropped the shooters near the residence of the ex-MLA and two others Manjeet Nadda and Rohit Rana. The vehicle used in crime was also impounded, he said.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (criminal act done by multiple people), along with Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against unidentified persons and a special investigation team was constituted to probe the case.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had maintained that cops are reviewing the CCTV footage, intelligent traffic management system (ITMS), internet protocol detail record (IPDR), call detail record (CDR), dump data and other digital evidence.