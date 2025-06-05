HP: Thunderstorm, hail lash Shimla; light rainfall likely at isolated places on June 6

Shimla, June 5 (PTI) Thunderstorm, hail and gusty winds lashed Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in the past 24-hours, since Wednesday evening, the local meteorological office said.

Light to moderate rains occurred in some parts of the state with Nagrota Suriyan logging the highest rainfall of 59.2 mm, followed by 39 mm in Bharwain, 20.4 mm in Shillaroo, 14.2 mm in Kufri, 13.2 mm in Guler, 11.4 mm in Shimla, 11.3 mm in Kotkhai, 11 mm in Kahu and 10 mm in Karsog, it said.

According to the weather office, thunderstorms also lashed Kangra, Sundernagar, Bhuntar and Jot.

The local Met centre has predicted light rainfall at isolated places in the state on June 6 and the weather will remain dry thereafter.

The maximum temperatures rose marginally with Una being the hottest during the day with a high of 37 degrees Celsius while Keylong was coldest at night with a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL OZ OZ