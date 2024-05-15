HP: Tourist killed, 18 injured in accident near Manali

Shimla, May 15 (PTI) A tourist was killed while 18 others suffered injuries when a traveller van were commuting in turned turtle near Dhundi, about 20 km from Manali, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred Tuesday late night when the tourists were on their way back from Lahaul to Manali, they added.

Preliminary investigation pointed out that the driver lost control over the vehicle, which led to the accident.

As many as 21 people were onboard the van, Manali Deputy Superintendent of Police K D Sharma told PTI.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijeet Patel (30), the police said, adding that 18 people suffered minor injuries in the accident. PTI BPL RPA