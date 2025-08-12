HP Traffic Police constable awarded for filling potholes to ensure road safety in Shimla

Shimla, Aug 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police constable Nitika, deployed on traffic duty in Shimla, has been awarded a Class-I certificate for filling potholes on a road with stones and mud to enhance safety for commuters.

Director General of Police Ashok Tewari awarded her the certificate and said her initiative reflected the police force's commitment to public safety and community service.

"Her dedication and proactive approach are a testament to the values upheld by the force, and her efforts are sure to inspire others," he said.

The DGP said the video of Nitika filling potholes has surfaced on social media, drawing applause from people for her effort to ensure road safety.

Tewari commended her for exemplary service and encouraged her to continue setting a high standard for others in the force.