HP: Traffic to remain suspended in Hamirpur's main market till Oct 20 for Diwali festivities

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 17 (PTI) The district administration here has suspended vehicular movement in the heart of the town from October 17 to 20 in view of the expected rush in the main market during Diwali.

District Magistrate Amarjeet Singh said the restriction will apply from the Soharu Complex at Gandhi Chowk to the vegetable market to ensure public safety and smooth movement of pedestrians.

However, the order exempts ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles on duty, and milk, cooking gas, and garbage collection vehicles, the administration said.

The district magistrate appealed to residents and traders to cooperate with the administration in maintaining order during the festive period.

To prevent fire incidents during the festive season, the district administration has designated specific locations for the sale and storage of firecrackers.

In a notification, Singh said shopkeepers have been directed to sell and store firecrackers only at the approved sites. Strict action will be taken against violators, he cautioned, urging people to celebrate Diwali safely. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ