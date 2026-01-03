HP transport dept organising short film competition to raise road safety awareness

Hamirpur, Jan 3 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Transport Department is organising a film competition to raise road safety awareness among the public, officials said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is observing January as the "National Road Safety Month" to propagate the cause of safer roads for all. As part of this initiative, a Road Safety Film Festival competition is being organised.

The competition is open for four different age groups, 18-25 years, 25-32 years, 32-40 years, and above 40 years. A cash prize of Rs 25,000, along with a trophy and a certificate, will be given to the first-place winner in each category.

In addition, twenty other awards of Rs 5,000 each will be distributed, and all participants will receive certificates, he added.

Participants are required to make a five-minute film or video based on road safety in Hindi or English and submit it to the transport department via email at departmentoftransporthp@gmail.com or in person at the transport directorate by February 15. PTI COR BPL SHS SHS