HP: Two associates of MLA Hans Raj booked over harassment allegations

Shimla, Nov 7 (PTI) Police in Tissa of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district have booked the personal assistant and another close aide of former Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker and three-time BJP MLA Hans Raj, after the father of a woman filed a complaint alleging harassment.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 140(3) (kidnapping), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4) (causing mischief) and 3(5) (criminal act carried out by multiple individuals in furtherance of a common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Confirming the registration of the FIR, police on Friday said that an investigation is in progress, and the statements of the complainant and his daughter are being recorded.

In his complaint, the woman's father Taj Mohammad alleged that MLA Hans Raj and associates forcibly took his daughter and him to Shimla last year, snatched their mobile phones, threatened his daughter, and compelled them to record a "scripted" video allegedly aimed at misleading the public and the authorities.

However, the Churah MLA vehemently denied all the allegations, calling them politically motivated. "I myself was demanding an investigation in the matter. A defamation case should be lodged against the woman for tarnishing my image," he told PTI.

The woman had filed a complaint last year, accusing the MLA of sending her obscene messages and demanding her nude photograph. The case was later dismissed by court after she changed her statement.

On November 2, 2025, the woman posted a video on social media accusing the MLA of threatening her family. She blamed officials of harrassing her father, and accused the MLA's associates of pressuring her to withdraw her complaint. In the video, she said that attempts were made to defame her by indicating that she received money to tarnish the MLA's image, but "this time, I am determined to fight it out".

"If any harm is done to my family, the MLA is responsible. I will not spare him," she is heard saying in the video, sobbing.

However, Hans Raj alleged that it was a conspiracy to trigger communal violence and demanded investigation into the matter. He pointed out that the case was given a closure report earlier.

Talking to the mediapersons on Thursday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that an FIR was registered earlier, but it was cancelled by the court after the woman changed her statement.

With a fresh complaint being filed now, the police will reinvestigate the case, Sukhu said, adding that the law will take its own course after verification of facts.

The women's commission has also sought a report from Chamba Superintendent of Police in the matter.